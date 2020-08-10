Global shares push higher on stimulus moves, US jobs data

Shares are mostly higher in Europe and Asia after President Donald Trump issued executive orders to provide tax relief and stopgap unemployment benefits for Americans hit by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Shares rose Monday in London, Paris, Shanghai and Seoul, while markets were closed in Tokyo for a holiday. Stock prices fell in Hong Kong after the authorities arrested pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai on suspicion of collusion with foreign powers. Trump issued his latest set of executive orders as Congress and the White House remained far apart late last week on stimulus legislation. Sentiment has remained upbeat, despite uncertainty over the pandemic and tensions between the U.S. and China.