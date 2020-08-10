 Skip to Content

Asia Today: Melbourne virus outbreak steadies, China’s falls

New
7:57 pm AP - National News

BEIJING (AP) — An outbreak in Australia’s second-largest city was holding steady, raising hopes the strict lockdown in Melbourne was working. Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, reported 331 new cases and 19 more deaths from COVID-19, equaling the record number of deaths set a day earlier. The number of new infections was less than half the peak days in recent weeks. Meanwhile, health authorities in Sydney were investigating a growing cluster of cases centered around a private Catholic school. New South Wales, which includes Sydney, reported 22 new cases, including eight that are linked to the school cluster. Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, mainland China and Hong Kong saw declines.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film