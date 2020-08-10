Appeals of Nazi camp guard conviction in Germany dropped

BERLIN (AP) — All appeals against the conviction of a 93-year-old Nazi concentration camp guard have been dropped, making the decision legally binding and easing the way for possible future prosecutions. Bruno Dey was convicted last month of 5,232 counts of accessory to murder in Hamburg state court — equal to the number of people believed to have been killed at Stutthof during his service there in 1944 and 1945. His conviction is now considered legally binding, after his attorney and three people who had joined the trial as co-plaintiffs decided to retract their appeals, the Hamburg state court said Monday.