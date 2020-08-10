Appeals court rules for transgender man in bathroom case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court says a Florida school district was wrong when it forced a transgender high school student to either use the girls bathroom or a single-stall gender neutral bathroom. The ruling issued Friday sides with Drew Adams, who sued the St. Johns County School District because he wasn’t allowed to use the boys restroom. The decision could have a wide-ranging impact on how schools treat transgender students. Adams began the transition to become a male before he enrolled in a Ponte Vedra Beach high school. The school district pointed to forms filled out when Adams was in fourth grade that listed him as a girl, and said he couldn’t use the boys bathroom.