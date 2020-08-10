55 years after riots, Watts neighborhood still bears scars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles community of Watts has been associated with an uprising in 1965 that led to burned-down buildings and bloodshed. But when some of this year’s protests against racial injustice devolved into vandalism and looting, Watts has been peaceful. One lawmaker says residents learned long ago that it didn’t pay to burn their own neighborhood. More than half a century later, Watts has made some gains, but some who live or know the neighborhood say it still faces many of the same problems that led to the uprising 55 years ago.