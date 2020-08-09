Yemen’s rebels say floods, heavy rains left over 130 dead

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels say floods have swept through rebel-held parts of the country since mid-July amid heavy seasonal rains, leaving more than 130 dead and damaging over 260 homes. The Houthi-run Health Ministry said Sunday that at least 124 others were injured by the flooding. The floods have also damaged the rebel-held capital Sanaa and its historic Old City, which is on UNESCO’s World Heritage List. Security officials say more than 160,000 people have been forced to leave their homes amid heavy flooding and rainfall in the provinces of Hajjah and Hodeida. Yemen is divided between the Houthi rebels in the north and an internationally recognized government in the south.