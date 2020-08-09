Trump end run around Congress raises questions on his claims

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s end run around Congress on coronavirus relief is raising questions about whether it would give Americans the economic lifeline he claims and it appears certain to face legal challenges. Democratic leaders are calling it a pre-election ploy that would burden cash-strapped states. After negotiations with lawmakers on the next package of pandemic economic assistance hit a wall, Trump used what he said were the inherent powers of the presidency to forge ahead on tax and spending policy that Congress says it is granted by the Constitution. Both the White House and congressional Democrats are indicating they want to resume negotiations but no talks are scheduled.