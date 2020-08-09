Teens arrested on gun charges after police shoot at car

WAYCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say two teenagers have been arrested on gun charges after an officer attempting a traffic stop fired gunshots at their car. Waycross police said in a news release that the 16-year-old driver of the car and a 15-year-old passenger were both charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a minor and other counts Saturday. That’s after an officer approaching the car from the front fired multiple gunshots at the car, saying the vehicle began driving toward him. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said three younger children ran from the car before the shots were fired. No one was hurt by the gunfire. Waycross police said two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, which is customary in Georgia.