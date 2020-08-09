Back injury forces Simon Cowell off ‘America’s Got Talent’

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Simon Cowell will miss the first of ‘America’s Got Talent’ live shows this season after breaking his back. The injury took place while Cowell was testing a new electric bicycle at his home in California. A spokesperson says Cowell was expected to have surgery Saturday evening. The entertainment mogul fell off the bike while in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family and was taken to a hospital. Cowell created “America’s Got Talent” and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.” The first live episode of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesday.