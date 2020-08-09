Simon Cowell injures back while testing electric bicycle

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Simon Cowell has broken his back while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

A spokesperson says Cowell was expected to have surgery Saturday evening. The entertainment mogul fell off the bike while in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family.

The spokesperson says Cowell was taken to a hospital. He is fine and under observation. Cowell created “America’s Got Talent” and serves as a judge on the show.

He has also been the judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”