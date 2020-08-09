 Skip to Content

Riot swiftly declared for Portland protest at union building

11:11 pm AP - National News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Portland, Oregon, again declared a riot Sunday night after protesters marched to union building, blocked the road and set dumpster fires. Police forced a couple hundred people away from the building minutes after the they had arrived from a nearby park. Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests have occurred nightly in the city for more than 70 days. A fire inside the union building Saturday night led authorities to declare a riot and force protesters away from the offices. Many in the city had hoped for calm after federal agents sent by the Trump administration began to withdraw more than a week ago.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

