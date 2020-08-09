Report: 9 killed in car crash in Egypt’s Nile Delta

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state-run news agency says a car crash has left at least nine people dead and seven others injured north of Cairo. The MENA news agency said Sunday’s crash took place when a microbus collided with a small truck on a highway in aNile Delta town around 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Cairo. Deadly traffic crashes claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. These crashes are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws. The country’s official statistics agency says more than 8,000 road accidents took place in 2018, leaving over 3,000 dead and around 12,000 injured.