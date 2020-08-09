Puerto Rico’s historic primaries marred by lack of ballots

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s historic primaries are being marred by a lack of voting materials in a majority of centers across the U.S. territory that forced frustrated voters who braved a spike in COVID-19 cases to turn around and go back home. The situation on Sunday infuriated voters and politicians alike as they blamed Puerto Rico’s election commission. The election commission announced it would keep all affected voting centers open later than scheduled to guarantee a full eight hours of access as required. But many who stood in lines on Sunday morning were elderly people not expected to return to voting centers once they opened.