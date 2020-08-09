Riot declared as fire burns in Portland police union offices

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A fire inside a police union building led authorities in Portland, Oregon, to declare a riot late Saturday in the city that had hoped for calm after federal agents withdrew more than a week ago. Multiple dumpster fires had also been set outside the building about 5 miles north of the federal courthouse that had been the target of violence earlier this summer. Several hundred people were outside the union building when the riot was declared. Gatherings this week had been noticeably smaller than the crowds of thousands who turned out nightly for about two weeks in July to protest the presence of U.S. agents sent by the Trump administration to protect the federal courthouse.