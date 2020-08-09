Ohio governor’s conflicting COVID-19 tests raise backlash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio governor’s positive, then negative, tests for COVID-19 have provided fuel for skeptics of government pandemic mandates and critics of his often-aggressive polices. The initial positive result forced Republican Mike DeWine to scrub a planned meeting on Thursday with President Donald Trump. But later tests came back negative. The conflicting results come as Americans have grown frustrated over access to testing and quick results and as Ohioans remain divided over DeWine’s actions to deal with the pandemic. Critics say his early shutdown directives unnecessarily damaged businesses. He was an early advocate of wearing masks even as some Republicans remained unconvinced.