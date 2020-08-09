Lebanon information minister resigns in wake of deadly blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s information minister has resigned as the country grapples with the aftermath of a devastating blast that ripped across the capital and raised public anger to new levels. The minister said in her resignation letter Sunday that she regrets failing to fulfill the aspirations of the Lebanese people, saying change “remained elusive.” The resignation comes as public anger is mounting against the ruling elite, blamed for the chronic mismanagement and corruption that is believed to be behind the explosion in a Beirut Port warehouse. The blast in the waterfront hangar killed at least 160 people, wounded nearly 6,000 and defaced the coastline of Beirut — destroying hundreds of buildings.