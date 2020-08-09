Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard’s seat

HONOLULU (AP) — Ron Curtis has won the Republican primary for Hawaii’s First Congressional Seat. He will take on Democratic incumbent Ed Case, who was not challenged in the primary. For Hawaii’s Second Congressional District, Kai Kahele is the Democratic nominee for the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii. The state senator easily defeated three other candidates in the primary to represent Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District. Joe Akana won the Republican primary for the seat, which covers suburban Honolulu and Hawaii’s more rural islands.