Japan’s legacy of forced labor haunts ties with neighbors

TOKYO (AP) — The modern legacy of a dark chapter in Japan’s history, when hundreds of thousands of people were brought from the Korean Peninsula and other Asian nations to work in logging, in mines, on farms and in factories as forced labor, lives on in the companies that came to dominate the Japanese economy after World War II. Many of those companies are still facing demands for compensation that they say were settled by treaty decades ago. Critics say Japan has failed to fully atone for wrongs dating back to the late 1890s that overshadow its relations with its neighbors even today.