Belarus strongman president faces strong election challenge

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarusians are voting on whether to grant their authoritarian president a sixth term in office, following a campaign marked by unusually strong demonstrations by opposition supporters. Many have been frustrated with the country’s stumbling economy, political repression and weak response to the coronavirus pandemic. Incumbent Alexander Lukashenko, in office for 26 years, has made it clear he won’t hesitate to quash any attempt by his opponents to protest the results of Sunday’s election. As polls opened on Sunday, the country’s central elections commission said more than 40% of the electorate had cast ballots in early voting.