6 Gulf Arab countries back extending UN arms embargo on Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A six-nation bloc of Gulf Arab nations torn apart by internal strife has endorsed an extension of a United Nations arms embargo on Iran, just two months before it is set to expire. The Gulf Cooperation Council sent a letter to the U.N. Security Council backing an extension of an arms embargo that’s kept Iran from purchasing foreign-made weapons like fighter jets, tanks and warships. The GCC is comprised of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The council alleged Iran had “not ceased or desisted from armed interventions in neighboring countries, directly and through organizations and movements armed and trained by Iran.”