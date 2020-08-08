Vote-by-mail worries: A ‘leaky pipeline’ in many states

BOSTON (AP) — Brace yourself for what’s expected to be the first U.S. presidential election conducted mostly by mail. It’s likely to be a wild ride, with as many as three in four Americans expected to embrace the option. But running a vote-by-mail election is surprisingly complicated, and there’s a lot of room for things to go wrong. Validating and counting a deluge of posted ballots in an open and accountable way presents a major logistical challenge, one that only about a half dozen states are fully prepared for. Chaotic events during this year’s primaries did not instill confidence.