Suicide car bomber explodes outside Somali military base

1:19 am AP - National News

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Somali police officer says a suicide bomber has detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gates of a military base in Somalia’s capital. Col. Ahmed Muse says the bomber struck the 12th April Army Brigade base near the newly reopened sports stadium in Warta-Nabadda district. There is no immediate word on casualties. Witnesses say ambulance sirens can be heard as police cordon off the scene. Huge clouds of smoke are billowing. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often targets military sites in Mogadishu.

Associated Press

