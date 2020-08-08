Shipyard, union reach tentative deal to end strike in Maine

Striking production workers and Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works have reached a tentative agreement aimed at ending a strike that stretched for more than a month during a global pandemic. The agreement announced Saturday will be put forth to the 4,300 members of Machinists Local S6 for approval later this month. Production workers went on strike June 22. A federal mediator helped to bring the two sides together key issues on subcontracting, seniority and work rules. The tentative agreement retains the company’s proposal for annual wage increases of 3% over three years, along with some health care improvements. The last strike, in 2000, lasted 55 days.