Reimagining ‘The Secret Garden’ for a new generation

Frances Hodgson Burnett’s children’s classic “The Secret Garden” has been adapted into several films, television series and even a Broadway musical. But it had been 27 years since Mary Lennox had last been committed to film and the producers of the “Paddington” films felt the time seemed ripe for another visit to Misselthwaite Manor. Colin Firth, Julie Walters and Dixie Egerickx star in the film from director Marc Mundun, which pushes the narrative forward a few decades from Edwardian England, to a post World War II setting. Producer Rosie Alison says that the film, currently available on demand in the U.S., holds an undeniable appeal for modern children.