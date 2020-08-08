Protesters return to streets, parks of Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters were back on the streets of Portland, Oregon, as violent demonstrations continued over the weekend in the city that had hoped for calm after federal agents withdrew more than a week ago and local police try to quell the unrest. The gatherings this week had been noticeably smaller than the crowds of thousands who turned out nightly for about two weeks in July to protest the presence of U.S. agents sent by the Trump administration to protect a federal courthouse. Police arrested 24 people during overnight Friday demonstrations after they said people defied orders to disperse