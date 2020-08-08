11 killed, 10 injured in Czech Republic apartment fire

PRAGUE (AP) — Officials say at least 11 people have been killed and 10 others injured in an apartment building fire in the northeastern Czech Republic. They say the fire hit the 11th floor of the 13-story building in the afternoon in the town of Bohumin. Firefighters spokesman Lukas Popp told local media that six people, three adults and three children, were killed in a 11th-floor apartment. The other five died after trying to escape from the building “in panic” by jumping from its windows on the 12th floor. Police say authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Some officials are suggesting that it could be arson.