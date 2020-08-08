 Skip to Content

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine again tests negative for coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fourth COVID-19 test result for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine came back negative Saturday after the governor received conflicting positive and negative results ahead of a scheduled meeting with President Trump on Thursday. The governor and first lady, Fran DeWine, were tested at Ohio State University “out of an abundance of caution” following a rollercoaster day on Thursday that began with DeWine receiving a positive test result and ended with two negatives. The Republican governor had to take a COVID-19 test Thursday morning in Cleveland as part of a White House protocol for anyone who comes into contact with the president

