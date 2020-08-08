 Skip to Content

LGBT protesters decry rising homophobia, arrests in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A large crowd of LGBT rights supporters has gathered in Warsaw to protest the arrest of a transgender activist who had carried out acts of civil disobedience against rising homophobia in Poland. “You will not lock all of us up!” people chanted at the demonstration Saturday that appeared to have drawn thousands of people, many of them young adults. Most wore masks to prevent more coronavirus cases. Saturday’s protest comes a day after LGBT rights supporters scuffled with police who arrested the activist known simply as “Margot.” Police said they detained 48 people, while activists said police used rough tactics against them.

