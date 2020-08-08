Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard’s seat

HONOLULU (AP) — Joe Akana has won the Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District, which covers suburban Honolulu and Hawaii’s more rural islands. He defeated eight other GOP challengers. He will face state Sen. Kai Kahele, who won the Democratic nomination. Kahele defeated three others in his race. U.S. Rep. Ed Case won the Democratic nomination for Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District seat. Case was unopposed in the race. Case was first elected to this seat in 2018. Five Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination for the seat.