Bad week for Mexico tourism capped by mis-translations

MEXICO CITY (AP) — It has been a bad week for Mexican tourism promotion, after “anything goes” tourism ads were pulled and Mexico was slapped with a U.S. “do not travel” advisory. It got worse Friday when the English language version of the country’s tourism website appeared with hilarious mis-translations. Entire states like Hidalgo and Guerrero apparently got machine translated as “Noble” and “Warrior.” Worse, there was an inexplicable re-invention of the names of some fairly well-known tourist towns. The Caribbean resort of Tulum somehow became “Jumpsuit.” Former President Felipe Calderón tweeted: “Stop making Mexico look ridiculous!”

