7 killed in Mexico’s most violent state despite capo arrest

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hopes that the recent arrest of a Mexican gang leader could calm the country’s most violent state appear to have been dashedwith Saturday’s discovery of the bullet-ridden bodies of seven men and the announcement from a rival drug cartel that it is moving in. The central state of Guanajuato has been the scene of over 9,000 killings since the Santa Rosa de Lima gang and the rival Jalisco cartel started a turf war over the state around 2017. But there had been hopes the violence might subside after the Aug. 2 arrest of Santa Rosa gang leader José Antonio Yépez Ortiz, better known by his nickname “El Marro,” which means “The Sledgehammer.”