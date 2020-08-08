4 tribes sue over Oklahoma gambling compacts with 2 others

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Four Oklahoma American Indian tribes have filed a federal lawsuit over gaming compacts with two other tribes that were ruled invalid by the Oklahoma State Supreme Court. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Citizen Potawatomie Nations lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, asks for a declaration that the U.S. Department of Interior violated federal law by allowing the agreements Gov. Kevin Stitt signed with the Comanche Nation and the Otoe-Missouira Tribe to take effect under federal law. Attorneys for the tribe said federal the compact’s validity under federal law must be addressed to protect the integrity of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.