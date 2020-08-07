Virus aid talks on brink of collapse; sides ‘very far apart’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money are teetering on the brink of collapse. No meeting is scheduled so far for Friday, an informal deadline to reach the broad outlines of an agreement. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pointed to the July jobs report to try to bolster their proposals. The report showed that the U.S. added 1.8 million jobs last month, a much lower increase than in May and June. The two say the federal coronavirus aid package needs to be huge to meet the moment. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin cites impasses on aid to states and local governments and renewing supplemental unemployment benefits.