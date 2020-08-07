US intel: Russia acting against Biden; China opposes Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials believe that Russia is using a variety of measures to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of the November election and that individuals linked to the Kremlin are boosting President Donald Trump’s reelection bid. That’s according to a rare public statement Friday from the country’s counterintelligence chief, William Evanina. The statement also says that U.S. officials assess that China prefers that Trump not win a second term and that Beijing has accelerated its criticism of the president and its efforts to shape American opinion and public policy.