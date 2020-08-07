 Skip to Content

US court will rehear Epstein victims’ claims over plea deal

New
2:36 pm AP - National News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court decided Friday to reconsider claims that Florida federal prosecutors violated the rights of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse victims by not informing them about a secret plea deal. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a previous panel’s 2-1 decision rejecting an effort to undo an agreement federal prosecutors made with Epstein more than a decade ago. Instead of facing federal charges, Epstein was allowed to plead guilty to lesser state crimes and served a short jail sentence. Some victims have long claimed the Miami U.S. attorney’s office violated their rights by not informing them of the plea deal.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film