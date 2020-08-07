US court will rehear Epstein victims’ claims over plea deal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court decided Friday to reconsider claims that Florida federal prosecutors violated the rights of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse victims by not informing them about a secret plea deal. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a previous panel’s 2-1 decision rejecting an effort to undo an agreement federal prosecutors made with Epstein more than a decade ago. Instead of facing federal charges, Epstein was allowed to plead guilty to lesser state crimes and served a short jail sentence. Some victims have long claimed the Miami U.S. attorney’s office violated their rights by not informing them of the plea deal.