UK vows action after record-high migrant crossing of Channel

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it will strengthen border measures after a record daily number of people crossed the English Channel to the U.K. in small boats. At least 235 migrants in 17 boats landed or were picked up by British Coast Guard and Border Force boats Thursday. That surpasses last week’s record of 202 arrivals. Migrants have long used northern France as a launching point to reach Britain, either in trucks through the Channel tunnel or on ferries. Coronavirus lockdown measures have reduced that traffic, but summer weather is prompting more people to make the risky sea crossing in small vessels.