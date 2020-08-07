 Skip to Content

Turkish president slams Egypt-Greece deal, drilling resumes

5:44 am AP - National News

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has called a maritime deal between Greece and Egypt “worthless” and says Turkey will resume oil and gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the deal was a response to Turkey’s maritime agreement with Libya’s Tripoli-based government last year. Turkey has accused Greece of trying to exclude it from the benefits of oil and gas finds in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, while Greece has said Turkey’s position is a violation of international law. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

