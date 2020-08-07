As Trump digs in, will it be US versus China in tech?

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s bans on two popular Chinese social media apps — TikTok and WeChat — are the latest moves in an escalating U.S.-China rift, and point to a future where technology and innovation are increasingly walled behind political barriers. In China, the Communist Party has long limited what foreign tech companies can do and blocks its residents’ access to major U.S. internet services. That’s helped nurture homegrown tech giants that in recent years have started expanding and even dominating outside China. Now the U.S. — and other countries, too — are putting their own limits on China.