State chief justice blasts small-time thief’s life sentence

3:57 pm AP - National News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The chief justice of Louisiana’s Supreme Court says a life sentence for a man caught with hedge clippers stolen in a 1997 burglary results from laws rooted in racism. Justice Bernette Johnson is the only Black person on the seven-member court. She outlined the case against Fair Wayne Bryant in a stinging dissent after her colleagues declined to review the case. Bryant was sentenced as a habitual offender after three previous convictions. The director of the state parole committee says Bryant has applied for parole. A decision on whether he will get a parole hearing could come next week. 

