Rajapaksa brothers win by landslide in Sri Lanka’s election

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s powerful Rajapaksa brothers secured a landslide victory in the parliamentary election, giving them nearly the two-thirds majority of seats required to make constitutional changes. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is likely to be sworn in the same position by his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, after the vote that could strengthen dynastic rule. Their party won 145 seats in the 225-member Parliament while its main opponent obtained 54 seats, the election commissions’ results showed. With the support of a few small parties, the Rajapaksa brothers appear to have the support of two-thirds of the seats in Parliament that are required to amend the constitution.