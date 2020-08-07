S. Korean doctors strike over med school plan amid pandemic

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of young doctors in South Korea are striking in protest of the government’s plan to expand medical school admissions to resolve a shortage of doctors. The doctors call the plan “a populist policy” that would waste taxpayers’ money and nurture low-quality medical schools. They said the government has done little to support their practices and they work with extremely low salaries. A government health official said hospitals were allowed to use alternative medical personnel and take other steps to prevent a possible “medical vacuum.”