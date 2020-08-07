Warnings flashed for years of explosives at heart of Beirut

BEIRUT (AP) — Documents show warnings were raised at least 10 times over the past six years about the massive stockpile of explosive chemicals stored at Beirut’s port. But authorities did nothing until it blew up this week, wreaking destruction over the Lebanese capital. Lebanon’s president, in office since 2016, says he first heard of the stockpile nearly three weeks ago and immediately ordered that action be taken. But he says he has no authority over the facility. The circle of negligence ultimately led to the explosion of the 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate on Tuesday, obliterating the city’s main commercial hub and spreading death and devastation.