Protesters seek to block eviction of left-wing Berlin bar

BERLIN (AP) — Protesters have erected barricades and set several fires in a bid to stop Berlin police from evicting a left-wing bar that has been the focus of a campaign against gentrification. The dpa news agency quotes police saying about 40 people have been detained in connection with demonstrations around the Syndikat bar in the capital’s Neukoelln district. A rally Saturday against the eviction turned violent, with police and protesters clashing after officers were pelted with stones and fireworks. The property in which the Syndikat bar is located belongs to the company linked to the London-based Pears family, which operates a global real estate empire.