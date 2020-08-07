Pro-Russia vaccine misinfo finds home in US Facebook groups

CHICAGO (AP) — A false report claiming five Ukrainians had died after taking an American-made vaccine spread in just a matter of days from a small Kremlin-friendly Ukrainian website to an audience of thousands in U.S.-based Facebook groups. The falsehood has spread online, despite the fact that the World Health Organization says a vaccine is not even being tested in Ukraine. This type of misinformation could raise distrust and fear around a successful vaccine, threatening hopes of ending the pandemic, especially as the U.S. readies plans to deliver 300 million doses to Americans starting next year, could be a prime target.