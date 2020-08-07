Pompeo rejects Congress’ subpoenas for IG, Biden probe info

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is rejecting congressional subpoenas issued for him and for the State Department to provide information and testimony about two politically charged developments. In letters sent Friday to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Pompeo and the department’s legislative affairs chief said they had no intention of complying with the subpoenas, which they said were politically motivated and without merit. Pompeo told committee chair Eliot Engel of New York that his subpoenas to four senior officials to testify about the firing the department’s inspector general were “outrageous” and ignored offers for officials to appear voluntarily.