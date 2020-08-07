Protesters rally in Portland as mayor decries violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Violent clashes this week between protesters and police in Portland, Oregon, have ratcheted up tensions in the city days after an agreement between state and federal officials appeared to bring calm. More demonstrations took place overnight Thursday, hours after the city’s mayor decried the unrest. Police declared an unlawful assembly late Thursday and officers worked to push protesters away from a precinct. Portland police had used tear gas on the crowd Wednesday — the first time since U.S. agents left the city. News outlets report smoke canisters were used Thursday night. Protests have gone on unabated in Portland since May 25 following the death of George Floyd.