Monsoon flood, mudslide kill 5 in India, disaster teams sent

NEW DELHI (AP) — A mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain and flooding has killed at least five people in southern India. Kerala state’s top elected official tweeted that dozens of people are feared trapped and disaster-response teams are heading to the area where the mudslide occurred. Communication links and electricity lines were snapped, and a bridge in the area has washed away. Another area in the same district of Kerala was flooded by a rising river. Aid groups say monsoon flooding since June has killed more than 550 people in South Asia and displaced 9.6 million.