Mauritius asks France for help as stranded ship spills oil

1:23 pm AP - National News

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The prime minister of Mauritius is appealing to France for help with an unprecedented environmental disaster after a Japanese-owned ship that ran aground almost two weeks ago off the Indian Ocean island nation began spilling oil. He said the spill “represents a danger for Mauritius” and his country doesn’t have the expertise to refloat stranded ships. He shared a photo of the Panama-flagged ship, the MV Wakashio, tilted precariously as a dark slick spread in the turquoise waters. Greenpeace Africa says thousands of species “are at risk of drowning in a sea of pollution” with dire economic consequences.

Associated Press

