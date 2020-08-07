 Skip to Content

Malaysia’s ex-finance minister charged over tunnel project

3:29 am AP - National News

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s ex-finance minister has been charged with corruption over a $1.5 billion undersea tunnel project. Lim Guan Eng, who was part of a reformist government ousted in March, slammed the criminal charge as political persecution by the new government. Lim was detained by the anti-graft agency before he pleaded not guilty to a charge of soliciting 10% of potential profits in 2011 as a bribe for the tunnel project. The project was approved during his tenure as Penang state’s chief minister. The anti-corruption agency also said Lim will face two other charges next week, one related to the tunnel project and another in a different case. Lim said it was a baseless and politically motivated charge designed to blacken his reputation. His wife was also detained. 

