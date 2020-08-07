Leaders of Russia and Belarus discuss arrested contractors

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged the leader of Belarus to release 33 Russian security contractors who were arrested on charges of planning to foment unrest ahead of the country’s presidential election. Belarusian authorities accused the Russian contractors of planning to instigate mass riots as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko contends with significant opposition protests as he seeks a sixth term in Sunday’s election. Putin and Lukashenko spoke by phone Friday, their first conversation since the Russians’ were arrested on July 29 outside Belarus’s capital of Minsk. The Kremlin said the two leaders “voiced confidence that the situation will be settled in the spirit of mutual understanding typical for cooperation between the two countries.”